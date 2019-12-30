BSNL clears Rs 1,700 crore in dues to vendors, contractors; pays November salaries to employees: CMD.

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...
In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU. ...
The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four  high educational institutions have registered in the pa...
In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...
The government has decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, including Huawei. We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.An in-principle decision has been ...
Amid the eternal debate over dynastic politics in India, the newly expanded Maharashtra council of ministers has several leaders from political families. Yuva Sena head Aaditya Thackeray, who is the son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Min...
After a long wait, the construction of Delhi Metros Phase-IV began with a ground-breaking ceremony at Haider Badli Mor on Monday, officials said. With it, the piling work began for construction of 10 stations on Janakpuri-R K Ashram corrido...
Gurugram Haryana India, Dec 30 ANINewsVoir New Gurugram is enjoying a strategic location due to its smooth connectivity. The widespread connectivity through National Highway-48 and the upcoming Dwarka Expressway will augur well for the real...