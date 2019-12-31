250 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir, 160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in 2019: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh.

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...
Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...
In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU. ...
U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran on Tuesday for orchestrating an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and said he will hold Tehran responsible.Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will...
The Congress on Tuesday sought an apology from Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia for dubbing Chief Minister Minister Ashok Gehlot as a person suffering from short-term memory loss and depression.Pradesh Congress Committees vice-presiden...
Delhis power regulator DERC attained full strength on Tuesday after over three years with the appointment of two new members. Ashok Kumar Singhal and Akhilesh Kumar Ambasht were administered oath by Power minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday....
Protesters attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday and the ambassador and other staff were evacuated as anger over U.S. airstrikes on Iraq erupted into violence. In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of orchestrati...