Iran's Khamenei declares three days of mourning for Soleimani. Earlier The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an airstrike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said.

Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani, was also killed in the attack, a militia spokesman said.

Iran's supreme leader warns 'a harsh retaliation is waiting' after US airstrike kills General Soleimani.

