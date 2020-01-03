Iran and 'free nations of region' to avenge general's killing: Rouhani.

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...
Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...
The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Irans spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an airstrike on Friday at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said.T...
Jack Eichel scored on a penalty shot in overtime as the Buffalo Sabres rallied to snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Eichel, who was awarded the shot after being harassed e...
Iran-backed Iraqi militia commander Qais al-Khazali ordered on Friday his fighters to be on high alert for an upcoming battle and said that U.S. military presence in Iraq would end soon,.All fighters should be on high alert for upcoming bat...
Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya on Friday said that there was adequate patrolling and security arrangements deployed in the area near Seelampur and there were no inputs about any gathering or protests in the region. We are i...