Four soldiers, including lieutenant, injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Rajouri: Officials.

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...
Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday challenged Rahul and Sonia Gandhi to point out one word in the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA that calls for taking away citizenship. Addressing a Press conference here, Thakur alleged that the mother-s...
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday came out in support of the Kerala Assembly resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying it was the voice of the people and the Centre should also pay heed to it. In ...
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has constituted a committee to ensure that payment of Rs 2,500 per quintal is provided to farmers against paddy procurement in the state.The committee, chaired by Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey will have...
In two separate incidents, foreign cigarettes worth Rs 21 lakh were seized from two plane passengers who had arrived here from Singapore on Friday, officials saidThe two, hailing from Kerala, were found carrying the cigarettes in 355 packet...