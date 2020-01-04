Grenade attack by suspected terrorists on CRPF personnel in Srinagar's Kawdara, several vehicles damaged: Police.
Grenade attack by suspected terrorists on CRPF personnel in Srinagar's Kawdara, several vehicles damaged: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Friday prayers held at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid for first time after August 5: Officials.
Two Srinagar-bound flights diverted due to snowfall
Bad weather forces cancellation of 12 flights to and fro Srinagar airport
Jammu-Srinagar NH reopens for stranded vehicles; boy among 3 dead in separate incidents
Srinagar deputy mayor removed