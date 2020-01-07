Our heart goes out to all injured students; the incident (violence) is unfortunate: JNU VC.

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...
Spinner Dom Bess picked up the key wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis before lunch to strike a heavy blow to South Africas bid to save the second test on the final day on Tuesday.With South Africa 170 for four at the interval, th...
The burial of a top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. drone strike last week was postponed on Tuesday due to a stampede in his hometown, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.The report did not say how long any delay to burying Gener...
Debutants TRAU FC will eye their maiden victory of the season when they lock horns with local rivals NEROCA FC in the first-ever Imphal derby of the I-League here on Wednesday. TRAU remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings, five ...
An NGO on Tuesday faced some searching questions from the Supreme Court for seeking prosecution of Congress leader D K Shivkumar in an alleged case of corruption in which the charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta police was quashed by the Kar...