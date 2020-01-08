Trump says Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned.

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...
Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
Weighing in on the current discourse in the country over a range of issues, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday noted that while it doesnt take time to break things, it takes time to join things. Can we stop reacting and can we start r...
Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has been summoned for questioning by a Lebanese public prosecutor over an Interpol notice issued by Japan calling for his arrest on financial misconduct charges after he fled last month ahead of his trial.Ghosn s...
A newlywed couple that had traveled to Iran to get married were among the 63 Canadians killed when their Ukrainian Airlines flight crashed early on Wednesday, according to a community leader in the western Canadian city where 30 victims cam...
The government is learnt to have informed the Election Commission EC that it is looking for a replacement of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who retires on January 31. Sources aware of the development said the government had infor...