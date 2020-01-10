Left Menu
Development News Edition

India deploys aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in Arabian Sea amid China-Pakistan naval drill.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:32 IST
India deploys aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in Arabian Sea amid China-Pakistan naval drill.

India deploys aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea amid China-Pakistan naval drill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pak passes landmark child protection bill

Pakistans Parliament on Friday passed a landmark child protection law, making it mandatory for the police to take action in a child abuse case within two hours of it being reported. The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019 was pass...

If any criminals in AAP, put them behind bars: Sisodia to BJP over induction of Shoaib Iqbal

If there are any criminals in the AAP, then put them behind bars, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said, responding to the criticism from the BJP over induction of five-time MLA Shoaib Iqbal into the party fold. In response to...

Conor Burns to visit Morocco to reaffirm UK’s commitment to investing in Africa

International Trade Minister, Conor Burns, will meet with Ministers in Rabat, Morocco today to reaffirm the UKs commitment to investing in Africas future through trade.While there, Minister Burns will be the first UK Minister to visit the N...

Court's job to strike balance between liberty and security concerns in J&K: SC

The courts job is to strike a balance between the liberty and security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir so that the right to life is secured and enjoyed by everyone in the best possible manner, the Supreme Court said on Friday. Quoting the fam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020