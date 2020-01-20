Congress sets up committees in states ruled by it to ensure implementation of party manifestos.

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...
Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....
Tehran, Jan 20 AFP Four of Irans top football clubs Monday threatened to boycott the Asian Champions League unless a reported ban on the Islamic republic hosting international matches is lifted. Irans government has accused the Asian Footba...
An Indian-origin student has been killed following an assault near a pub in Nottingham, a city the Midlands region of England. Nottinghamshire Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder investigation of Ar...
Sudans pound fell to a record low on the black market, traders said on Monday. The dollar was selling for 100 Sudanese pounds in cash transactions compared to 88 pounds a week ago, as the gap with the official rate of 45 to the dollar conti...
European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to look at ways to support a formal ceasefire in Libya if warring sides can move beyond a tentative truce, including a monitoring mission and reviving a naval operation to uphold a U.N. arms...