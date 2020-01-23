Amended citizenship law and situation in Kashmir are internal issues of India: Brazilian envoy to PTI.

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...
Narendra Modi thinks only about India and not himself and that is the reason I called him a fakir ascetic, poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi said here on Thursday, defending the famous moniker he used for the Prime Minister during an interview. I...
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said a genuine reengagement in Kashmir would be releasing political prisoners, restoring internet and allaying fears of people of the valley, rather than photo-ops by various ministers. GOIs Governme...
Bollywoods latest Malang is set to hit the silver screen on February 7, 2020, to deliver a classic, tumultuous love story packed with hair-raising action, which prompted director Mohit Suri to enlist the help of GoPro, Inc. NASDAQ GPR...
Poet and literary critic Arvind Krishna Mehrotra was awarded the Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award for poetry at the inaugural day of the Jaipur Literature Festival JLF here on Thursday. Mehrotra, whose literary works include seven collecti...