Left Menu
Development News Edition

(Eds: Removing words)Coronavirus outbreak: Air India's B747 aircraft to Wuhan takes off from Delhi airport to evacuate Indians, say officials.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 13:30 IST
(Eds: Removing words)Coronavirus outbreak: Air India's B747 aircraft to Wuhan takes off from Delhi airport to evacuate Indians, say officials.

(Eds: Removing words)

Coronavirus outbreak: Air India's B747 aircraft to Wuhan takes off from Delhi airport to evacuate Indians, say officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU leaders remind Britain: No membership, no benefits

The leaders of the European Unions three institutions warned Britain on Friday that it cannot expect the highest quality access to the single market unless it adopts the blocs standards on environment, labour, taxation and state aid. Withou...

LeadSquared Recognized as One of India's Fastest Growing Companies by Economic Times and Statista

BENGALURU, Jan. 31, 2020 PRNewswire -- LeadSquared, a leading Sales Execution and Marketing Automation Platform announced the companys recognition as one of Indias fastest growing companies featured in Indias Growth Champions 2020 - an ini...

Govt has always treated us as second class citizens: Bank employees on strike in Hyderabad

Bank employees in Hyderabad on Friday joined the two-day nationwide strike, seeking early wage revision settlement and other demands. The strike coincides with the Budget Session of the Parliament, which commenced today. Union Finance Minis...

Australian Open and Infosys Take Tennis to New Heights

Infosys&#160;NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and the Official Digital Innovation Partner for the Australian Open is again providing fans with an exceptional range of digital initiatives getting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020