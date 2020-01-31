(Eds: Removing words)Coronavirus outbreak: Air India's B747 aircraft to Wuhan takes off from Delhi airport to evacuate Indians, say officials.
(Eds: Removing words)
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India's B747 aircraft to Wuhan takes off from Delhi airport to evacuate Indians, say officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Single domestic GDS platform, better aircraft utilisation help Air India cut expenses
Govt likely to issue EoI, share purchase agreement for Air India within 3-4 days: Official
Air India reinstates senior pilot found guilty of sexual harassment
Air India flight to Dubai delayed due to runway repair at Indore airport
Dubai-bound Air India flight delayed due to runway repair at Indore airport