Indian economy has hit the bottom; it will see uptick from here: Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian.

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
Geneva, Jan 31 AFP China is decisively working to control the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus, its ambassador in Geneva said Friday, insisting there was no need for countries impose excessive measures like border closures.There is ...
Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, which as of Friday had killed more than 200 people and infected nearly 10,000 people.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical orderAIR CANADAAir ...
India on Friday banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid a global coronavirus outbreak.It did not give a reason for the ban but it reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Thursday, a woman...
Racing Point will become the Aston Martin factory Formula, One team, from 2021 after their Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll bought a stake in the ailing British sportscar maker on Friday. The deal means Aston Martins title sponsor...