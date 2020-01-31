Akali Dal also supported us, Home Minister Amit Shah assured us of discussion on NPR, says JD-U's Lallan Singh
Akali Dal also supported us, Home Minister Amit Shah assured us of discussion on NPR, says JD-U's Lallan Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
