Delhi HC reserves judgement on Centre's plea challenging stay on execution of 4 death row convicts in Nirbhaya case.

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
A plane repatriating 250 French and European nationals from Chinas Wuhan, centre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus, landed at a military airbase in Istres, southern France, on Sunday.Many countries are working with China to repatriate cit...
Acid was allegedly thrown on a rape victim in Uttar Pradeshs Hapur district on Sunday, police said. The victim and her family alleged that a relative of the accused initially pressed them for a compromise and when they refused, he attacked ...
The Union Ministry of Finance on Sunday announced that 58 per cent of the Railway tracks across the country have been electrified while the remaining will be electrified by the year 2023. In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Finance said ...
A 28-year-old man from Jhansi in Madhya Pradesh was booked for allegedly divorcing his wife through the banned triple talaq method, a Gwalior police official said on Sunday. His father and brother have also been booked for harassing the wom...