Delhi does not need govt which gives opportunity to enemies to attack us: PM Modi in poll rally.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Italian side Torino have parted ways with manager Walter Mazzarri after a run of four defeats in all competitions and replaced him with Moreno Longo, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. Mazzarri, who took charge at Torino in January 2018, lea...
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held delegation-level talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs of Qatar Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah here today. During the meeting, the two Ministers reiterated their ...
American actor Jennifer Lopez wore a limited-edition football necklace before she stepped onstage for her 2020 Super Bowl performance. Jennifer performed halftime along with Shakira in Miami for the seasons biggest football game.The two loo...
After sharing bouts of pictures from her cousin Armaan Jains big fat wedding, actor Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday dropped in the perfect family portrait of the Kapoor-Pataudi family. The actor who has been filling her Instagram vigorously with ...