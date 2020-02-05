WHO issues appeal for USD 675m to fight novel coronavirus.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation RIICO on Wednesday invited non-resident Rajasthanis from the city to invest in Rajasthan, which industrial scenario witnessing a change. After the new industrial policy 2019...
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said secularism and citizenship are under challenge in the country and if a person is secular people today people will call her anti-national. Speaking after the release of a book Vision for...
The Election Commission on Wednesday condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at all city courts. It also warned the AAP national convener to be more careful and exercisecaution while making such public u...
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that now was a very important moment for Argentina to enact policies for debt restructuring, while Pope Francis warned that insensitive solutions could damage societies. Francis, himself an ...