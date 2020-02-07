Sensex retreats 164.18 points to close at 41,141.85; Nifty down 39.60 points at 12,098.35.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Nepal on Friday gifted 100,000 protective masks to China which is battling against the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives. The decision to gift the masks came in the backdrop of its shortage in China.Foreign Ministe...
A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus on Friday, triggering a wave of public mourning and rare expressions of anger toward the government online.CRI...
Durban, Feb 7 AFP Rain delayed the start of the second one-day international between South Africa and England at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday. Steady rain, which started on Thursday evening, was still falling at the scheduled time of the t...
British television presenter Phillip Schofield on Friday revealed that he was gay as he paid tribute to his wife of nearly 27 years.I am gay, Schofield, one of broadcaster ITVs biggest stars, said in a post on Instagram. This is something t...