In letter to Chinese President Xi, PM Modi offers India's assistance to deal with Coronavirus outbreak in China: Sources
In letter to Chinese President Xi, PM Modi offers India's assistance to deal with Coronavirus outbreak in China: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Mexican model with no arms challenges perceptions of beauty
US charges ex-chief of Mexican anti-drug unit with trafficking
Olympics-Jordan to hold boxing qualifiers after move from Wuhan: IOC
Jordan to host Olympic boxing qualifier shifted from virus-hit China
Brazil's Souza gets life ban, big fine for tennis match-fixing