Arvind Kejriwal says new 'politics of work' has taken birth in Delhi, calls AAP win victory for entire India.
Arvind Kejriwal says new 'politics of work' has taken birth in Delhi, calls AAP win victory for entire India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- India
- AAP
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal supports RSS ideology: Haroon Yusuf
Arvind Kejriwal supports RSS ideology: Haroon Yusuf
EC issues notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'
Delhi's law and order deteriorating, please take care of it: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah on Jamia firing.
Convicts in Nirbhaya case should be hanged immediately: Arvind Kejriwal