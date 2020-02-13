Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need to show any papers during NPR update exercise: Amit Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:53 IST
No need to show any papers during NPR update exercise: Amit Shah

No need to show any papers during NPR update exercise, says Home Minister Amit Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mercator Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 64.22 cr

Shipping firm Mercator Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 64.22 crore during the quarter ended December. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 449.77 crore during the same period a year ago, Mercator said in...

South Sudan buries reports on oil pollution, birth defects

Paloch South Sudan, Feb 13 AP The oil industry in South Sudan has left a landscape pocked with hundreds of open waste pits, the water and soil contaminated with toxic chemicals and heavy metals including mercury, manganese, and arsenic, acc...

UPDATE 1-Loyal and ready to spend, meet Britain's fast-track finance minister

Five years ago Britains new finance minister Rishi Sunak wasnt even a member of parliament, now he is running the worlds fifth largest economy. The 39-year-old former Goldman Sachs banker was appointed in dramatic fashion on Thursday when i...

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm LUCKNOW DEL71 UP-3RDLD BLAST Crude bomb attack in Lucknow court complex, police say nobody heard blast Lucknow A crude bomb reportedly went off in a Lucknow court compound on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020