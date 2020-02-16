Trust set up for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will work rapidly: Modi in Varanasi
Trust set up for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will work rapidly: PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Temple
- Ayodhya
- Varanasi
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Sena takes dig at Modi over Ram temple trust announcement
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad hails formation of Ram Temple Trust
PM announces trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Sena slams BJP over Ram temple trust announcement before Delhi
PM announces trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya