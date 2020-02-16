Left Menu
Trust set up for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will work rapidly: Modi in Varanasi

  • Varanasi
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 14:32 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 14:21 IST
Trust set up for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will work rapidly: Modi in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at Jangamwadi Math Varanasi on Sunday Image Credit: ANI

Trust set up for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will work rapidly: PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

