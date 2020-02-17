Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to Telecom Department towards AGR dues: Company statement.

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months and said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings. A bench headed by Justice D Y C...
World rapid champion Koneru Humpy claimed her second title in the last two months by emerging triumphant at the Cairns Cup chess tournament following a draw against compatriot Dronavalli Harika in the ninth and final round here. Humpy, who ...
Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak The death toll in mainland China reached 1,770 as of Sunday-end, up by 105 from the previous day, while there were 2,048 new cases, bringing the total count to 70,548. In Hub...
CHICAGO -- Anthony Davis made a walk-off free throw and Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis in the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers big man and the first pick in the All-Star draft, missed badly off the back iro...