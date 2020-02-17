Left Menu
Development News Edition

India looking at setting up a separate theatre command for J-K: CDS Gen Rawat.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 13:02 IST
India looking at setting up a separate theatre command for J-K: CDS Gen Rawat.

India looking at setting up a separate theatre command for J-K: CDS Gen Rawat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

India misses Mithali, Jhulan's experience but has grown enough to be WC contenders: Harmanpreet

The void left by legends such as Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami is not easy to fill, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur conceded on Monday but also asserted that her young side has grown substantially to be a top contender for this months women...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus forces delay of trade fairs and conferences

Over two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed due to travel curbs and concerns about the spread of the 2019 coronavirus, potentially disrupting billions of dollars worth of deals.In orde...

99 more coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship: media. (AFP) RS RS

99 more coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship media. AFP RS RS...

TIMELINE-NMC Health's expansion and ailments

NMC Health said on Monday its founder BR Shetty had resigned as joint non-executive chairman, months after the UAE healthcare group was thrown into turmoil by doubts over its finances.NMC is the largest private healthcare company in the Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020