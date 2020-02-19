JNU sedition case: Delhi court directs police to send reminder to city govt seeking requisite sanctions.

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
Passengers on the virus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo began disembarking on Wednesday, television footage showed, after a controversial two-week quarantine that saw more than 500 people infected with the new coronavirus originating in C...
The upcoming Futterwacken Films production Sheer Qorma has come out with its latest poster announcing the date on which its trailer is set to be released. The LGBT romance which features Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar in lead r...
Authorities in Indian Kashmir are cracking down on virtual private network VPN apps used to circumvent a months-long ban on social media, police said, as part of a broader effort to quell unrest over the withdrawal of the regions autonomy.S...
Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day. The ...