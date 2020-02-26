Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus kills four more in Iran, taking total to 19: ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:10 IST
Coronavirus kills four more in Iran, taking total to 19: ministry

Coronavirus kills four more in Iran, taking total to 19: ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Iran

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Man City lodge appeal against European ban: sports court

Lausanne, Feb 26 AFP Manchester Citys appeal against their two-year European ban has been officially registered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS announced on Wednesday. The Premier League club have vowed to fight the sanction impo...

Submit detailed action plan on cleaning drains to Yamuna Monitoring Committee: NGT to DJB

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday said the action taken by the Delhi Jal Board DJB to clean drains in east Delhi was not enough and directed it to submit a detailed plan to the Yamuna Monitoring Committee. A bench headed by NGT Chair...

Germany sees no need for travel warning for Italy over coronavirus

The German government sees no need to advise its citizens against travel to Italy, which has become a new front line in the global outbreak of the new coronavirus outbreak that started in China, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesda...

Coronavirus: Six countries, including China, pull out of shooting World Cup in Delhi

The novel coronavirus outbreak has prompted six countries, including the deadly diseases epicentre China, to withdraw from next months shooting World Cup here, the National Rifles Association of India NRAI revealed on Wednesday. The ISSF Wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020