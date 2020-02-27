Delhi violence: AAP councillor Tahir Hussain suspended from primary membership of party, says AAP sources

In line with Delhi violence, AAP councillor Tahir Hussain suspended from the primary membership of party till completion of the probe, say AAP sources.

Earlier an FIR was registered on Thursday against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for allegedly being involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, police said

The complaint was given by Sharma's father, following which a case was registered under sections 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

