HC asks Delhi govt and police to ensure security is not breached in board exam centres in northeast Delhi.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals Baijal visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri, an official said. He was accompanied by sen...
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit the border area of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Friday afternoon. The earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 2.42 pm on Friday.According to India Meteorological Department I...
US-based software-defined storage company DataCore on Friday announced it will be setting up its second largest global RD centre in Bengaluru DataCore plans to drive major global RD efforts out of the Bangaluru centre which will cater to cl...
Over two lakh infants were born with low birth weight in Maharashtra, of which 22,179 were born in Mumbai, the government informed the legislative Assembly on Friday According to the World Health Organization, babies that weigh less than 2....