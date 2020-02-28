NIA arrests Pak-based JeM terror group's operative involved in Pulwama terror attack: Official.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
South Africa may have capitulated with the bat in their recent Twenty20 International series against Australia, but coach Mark Boucher wants to see improvement with the ball heading into three One-Day Internationals that start on Saturday.S...
Kerala has been successful in containing the spread of coronavirus, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday. We can say that we have succeeded in the first part which is containing the virus. 3 students who were found to be corona...
The death toll from a dengue fever outbreak in Paraguay rose to 34, the Public Health Ministry said on Friday, warning that the virus is spreading beyond the capital Asuncion.The number of fatalities was up from 20 last week, officials said...
Minister of Railways and Commerce Industry Shri Piyush Goyal is currently in Bhutan as the head of a High-Level Business Delegation in connection with the Bhutan - India Start-Up Summit 2020.India and Bhutan share a special and time-tested...