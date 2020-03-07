Our investment and legal teams are looking into the draft scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank: SBI chairman.

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....
Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....
The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...
There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...
Three members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, were charred to death when their house caught fire in the Khanyar locality here, police said on Saturday. A fire broke out in a house at Sheeshgari Mohalla in Khanyar on Friday nigh...
Among the 2,400 passengers stranded off the California coast on a cruise ship carrying at least 21 people infected with coronavirus, few people aboard likely have more to lose than Kari Kolstoe, a retiree from North Dakota with stage-4 canc...
Ahead of the Womens T20 World Cup against Australia, India spinner Poonam Yadav said that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has given her a lot of support. Harmanpreet has been of immense support. When I got hit for a six in the first over, she came...
Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his critics do not want to change status quo remark, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday asked the Prime Minister if banning TV channels critical to RSS, detaining citizens critic...