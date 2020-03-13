Govt will incur Rs 14,595 cr additional expense due to DA hike: Union Minister Javadekar.

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....
While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....
The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....
Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...
List of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order ATHLETICS Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed. BADMINTON India Open in New De...
A few hours after Portugal ordered schools to close next week due to the coronavirus outbreak, parents taking their kids to the last day of classes on Friday said they were relieved on health grounds but worried about how to make ends meet....
Iraqs military condemned overnight U.S. airstrikes on Friday, saying they had killed six people and describing them as a violation of sovereignty and targeted aggression against the nations formal armed forces.The United States said it carr...
A militant was killed in a firefight between insurgents of the NSCNIM and Zeliangrong United Front Kamson faction in Manipurs Tamenglong district on Friday, police said. The firefight took place in Longchai village near the Assam-Manipur bo...