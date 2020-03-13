Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 81, including 16 Italians: Officials.

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....
While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....
The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....
Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...
The ongoing Spain shoot of the upcoming comedy feature Official Competition, starring Spanish actors Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, has been temporarily suspended due to coronavirus pandemic. The Mediapro Studio issued a statement as r...
Irans security forces will empty the streets of its cities in the next 24 hours in a drive to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, state television reported on Friday.Iran is one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic outside C...
The Spanish health ministry said the number of coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 4,209 on Friday from Thursdays 3,004 e as the disease spread mostly in Madrid, the Basque Country and La Rioja regions. The death toll from the corona...
The two remaining India-South Africa ODIs in Lucknow and Kolkata were on Friday called off owing to the COVID-19 threat as the countrys sports calendar continued to go haywire because of the global pandemic. This is only the second time in ...