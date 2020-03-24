No salary or leave deduction during domestic flights suspension period: IndiGo CEO tells staff.

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...
A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...
A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....
The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...
Ireland football manager Mick McCarthy is in self-isolation in London with his wife due to the coronavirus pandemic, describing their situation to the Football Association of Ireland website as very frightening. The 61-year-old revealed tw...
Calcutta High Court, while hearing a PIL on overcrowding in jails, on Tuesday ordered to constitute a 3-member committee to examine how many prisoners can be released on bail and how many can get parole amid a growing coronavirus threat. Th...
GURUGRAM, India, March 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- KareXpert, a Reliance Jio funded company, has announced to provide free access to its Cloud-based and Mobile based ready-to-use Telemedicine digital platform. Hospitals, Clinics, and individual ...
By Ashoke Raj Air India AI has advised its employees to work from home in order to reduce more attendance in office as a preventive measure to stem the coronavirus infection.In view of the directives issued by the Centre and state governmen...