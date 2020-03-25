Four more test positive for coronavirus in Kashmir; positive cases in JK rise to 11: officials.

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...
The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...
A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...
The head of the global Olympic movement said on Wednesday that the rescheduled Tokyo Games faced thousands of logistical and financial problems and could go ahead before summer 2021. Though most people have assumed the Games will be held ar...
The UNs health agency has faced criticism in the past for overreacting and for moving too slowly in fighting epidemics, but it has rarely faced as much scrutiny as with the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization was deemed too ...
The Centre on Wednesday decided to allow its employees who were due to vacate their official flats to stay May 31, officials said. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said it has received calls from allottees of General Pool Reside...
Warning of the risk of an explosive rise in coronavirus infections in Japans capital, Tokyos governor on Wednesday asked residents to avoid non-essential outings through until April 12. Yuriko Koike told a news conference that the situation...