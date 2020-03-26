A total of 36 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far: Kejriwal.

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...
The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...
Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...
Three more persons -- a husband-wife duo and a young woman -- tested positive for coronavirus here, officials said on Thursday, taking the tally of identified COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 14. One of the 14 persons has been treate...
Nine doctors have died in the Philippines from the coronavirus, the countrys top medical association said Thursday, as hospitals were overwhelmed and medics complained about a lack of protection on the front lines. The announcement of the d...
Indias central bank and major lenders are considering shutting down most branches across the country to prevent tens of thousands of employees from getting infected with the coronavirus, four sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Ind...
Britain currently has about 8,000 ventilators with another 8,000 on order to come into the health system in a week or so, junior health minister Edward Argar said on Thursday.Thats 8,000 in and 8,000 being ordered, being manufactured and sh...