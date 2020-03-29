Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Borse from Pune tells PM that all patients in his hospital are recovering well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 11:23 IST
Dr. Borse from Pune tells PM that all patients in his hospital are recovering well.

Dr. Borse from Pune tells PM that all patients in his hospital are recovering well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Pune

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against AAP's Raghav Chadha for making 'beating migrant workers' remark against UP CM

An FIR has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Sunday. The complaint was filed by advocate Prashant Pa...

No words enough to thank individuals working hard to combat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her gratitude to all doctors, nurses, policemen, sanitation workers and others who have been working hard to combat the spread of COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said no ...

Medical schools in US mull early graduation to meet growing demand for medicos in COVID-19 fight

Several medical schools across the US are considering early graduation for senior students to enable them to enter the healthcare system that is coming under strain and meet the growing demand for medical personnel as coronavirus cases in t...

PM Modi says "daily life heros" such as sanitation and utility workers are ensuring that our daily lives are continuing smoothly.

PM Modi says daily life heros such as sanitation and utility workers are ensuring that our daily lives are continuing smoothly....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020