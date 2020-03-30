Anyone found ostracizing healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients will be arrested: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:25 IST
Anyone found ostracizing healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients will be arrested: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
