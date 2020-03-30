Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:57 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.
