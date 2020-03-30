6 people from Telangana who attended congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin die due to coronavirus: Telangana govt.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:42 IST
6 people from Telangana who attended congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin die due to coronavirus: Telangana govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Delhi
- Nizamuddin