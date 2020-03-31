FIR will be filed against those spreading false rumours on COVID-19 crisis; strict action will be taken under Disaster Management Act: MHA.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
