Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr for families of healthcare personnel if they die while dealing with coronavirus cases.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:41 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr for families of healthcare personnel if they die while dealing with coronavirus cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal