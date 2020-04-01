766 people with COVID-19 symptoms admitted at hospitals across Delhi; situation now under control: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:08 IST
766 people with COVID-19 symptoms admitted at hospitals across Delhi; situation now under control: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi