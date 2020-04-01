Govt to track mobile phones of people under quarantine to check their movement; we gave 14,345 phone numbers to Delhi Police: CM Kejriwal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:21 IST
Govt to track mobile phones of people under quarantine to check their movement; we gave 14,345 phone numbers to Delhi Police: CM Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police