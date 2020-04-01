8 more test positive for COVID-19 in Jorhat, taking total in Assam to 13; all attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi: Health Minister.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:17 IST
