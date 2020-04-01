Trump warns Iran of 'heavy price' in case of attack on US troops.

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...
The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....
Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...
Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....
Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that a section of media is giving the raging coronavirus crisis a communal angle, which is shameful. Speaking to ANI over phone Owaisi said, I condemn that Islam is being blam...
New admissions were stopped and Outpatient Department OPD was closed at the private-run Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday after at least one of its staff tested positive for coronavirus. A nurse working at the hospital alleged in a vid...
The head of the World Health Organization WHO voiced deep concern on Wednesday about the rapid escalation and global spread of COVID-19 infections with the new coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.In the past 5 w...
The Press Information Bureau PIB has set up a COVID-19 Fact Check Unit which will receive messages by email and send its response in quick time. It will also release a daily bulletin at 8 pm every day for information regarding the governmen...