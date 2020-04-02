54-yr-old man dies of coronavirus in Indore; MP toll rises to eight: Official.

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...
Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...
The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....
Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...
Changes have been made to allow butchers to process pork, only for supply to supermarkets or other processors or retailers that are open, Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor has announced.We carefully weighed the risk of allowing butchers t...
Russia has no plans to increase its oil output as the market has been oversupplied, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Reuters on Thursday. International crude prices have fallen around 50 to under 26 a barrel since the Organizati...
Surging oil prices lifted UKs commodity-heavy FTSE 100 on Thursday, although the mood was fragile as Britain saw a record surge in deaths from the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to plunge the world economy into a deep recession. Energy...
More than a quarter of British companies reduced staff levels over the short term as the coronavirus crisis began to hammer the countrys economy, a survey published on Thursday showed.Over a quarter 27 of responding businesses said they wer...