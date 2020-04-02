Resumption of international flights to be considered on case-by-case basis after India's lockdown ends: Aviation minister.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:01 IST
Resumption of international flights to be considered on case-by-case basis after India's lockdown ends: Aviation minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India