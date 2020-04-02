Air India CMD: Entered into contract with Germany, France, Ireland and Canada to repatriate their citizens on commercial charter flights.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:02 IST
Air India CMD: Entered into contract with Germany, France, Ireland and Canada to repatriate their citizens on commercial charter flights.
