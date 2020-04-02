About 400 COVID-19 positive cases found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to Tablighi Jamaat cluster: Health Ministry official.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:22 IST
About 400 COVID-19 positive cases found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to Tablighi Jamaat cluster: Health Ministry official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.