Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG Anil Baijal asks Delhi govt to take help of retired doctors, medical students if there is steep rise in COVID-19 cases: Officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:56 IST
LG Anil Baijal asks Delhi govt to take help of retired doctors, medical students if there is steep rise in COVID-19 cases: Officials.

LG Anil Baijal asks Delhi govt to take help of retired doctors, medical students if there is steep rise in COVID-19 cases: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to give Rs 11,092 cr to states to deal with COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund SDRMF for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of cor...

COVID-19 pandemic: Tata AIA Life offers additional Rs 5 lakh cover at no cost

Tata AIA Life Insurance on Friday announced additional Rs 5 lakh cover at no extra premium in the wake of the coronavirus pandemics. As part of Tata AIA Lifes initiative, its individual policyholders will get COVID-19-related additional ben...

Over 1,300 Jamaat members traced to Haryana, had come before lockdown: DGP

The Haryana Police has so far traced over 1,300 Tabligh-e-Jamaat members who came to the state after attending the organisations congregation in New Delhis Nizamuddin last month, said DGP Manoj Yadav on Friday. He, however, said the Tab...

Soccer-Man United to give 30% of pay to NHS, PL skippers hold talks

Manchester United players will donate 30 of their wages to local hospitals and health services in the first major coronavirus gesture from a full Premier League squad. The move was the idea of club captain Harry Maguire and was given full b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020