LG Anil Baijal asks Delhi govt to take help of retired doctors, medical students if there is steep rise in COVID-19 cases: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:56 IST
LG Anil Baijal asks Delhi govt to take help of retired doctors, medical students if there is steep rise in COVID-19 cases: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Baijal
- Delhi